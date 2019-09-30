BrightTALK Introduces New Insights Feature To Help B2B Marketers Analyze Prospects' Buying Intent

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightTALK , the leading B2B content and demand marketing platform used by eight million professionals to participate in online talks and events, today announced the launch of a new intent insights tool that empowers customers to gain a unique perspective into the viewing and buying behavior of the professionals in its communities. The tool brings a new level of precision to BrightTALK's intent-based marketing product, Intent Leads.

Launched in early 2019, Intent Leads is part of BrightTALK's full-funnel suite of demand gen and lead gen products and has been actively adopted by B2B clients to identify prospective leads with buying intent based on their content consumption and engagement activities. The introduction of an "insights engine" brings Intent Leads to a new level by guiding B2B content and demand marketers to discover the companies, people and competitors that are focused on the same topics.

The Insights tool is powered by BrightTALK's proprietary artificial intelligence machine, called Ada, which monitors in real-time more than 100,000 talks on BrightTALK and identifies the most popular and trending topics among B2B professionals across various industry verticals, including sales and marketing, legal services, IT, and HR. The tool operates by selecting one or a range of topics from BrightTALK's taxonomy of terms. These topics, such as "digital transformation," "cloud migration," or "cyber defense," align to a given client's product categories, use cases, and search terms. Once submitted, the client can understand the depth of engagement and buying intent that exists for a given term. Metrics include how many companies and professionals have viewed content related to this topic in the last 180 days and how much content for the topic is being created. This data can be further filtered by company size, geographical region, and seniority level.

More importantly, companies and professionals are assigned and ranked by BrightTALK's proprietary "intent score." The score, which ranges from 0 to 100, uses a real-time 180-day rolling data model. By aggregating metrics including volume of content consumed, duration of engagement, and recency of engagement, Ada is able to discern which professionals are displaying spiking buying behavior that deviates from their peer groups, indicating purchasing intent. The wealth of insights provided by the insights engine can help demand marketers not only accurately assess the buying intent of prospective accounts, but also craft relevant content marketing and outreach campaigns based on prospects' content viewing trends and preferences. Intent Leads customers can streamline their sales prospecting efforts by establishing a constant flow of those professionals showing the greatest intent directly into their CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms.

"Intent marketing has been gaining significant popularity in the B2B community, but most marketers are still flying blind when they try to gauge the actual buying intent of prospective leads," said Paul Heald, CEO of BrightTALK. "Our new insights engine for the first time takes the guesswork out of prospecting by providing tangible insights into areas where B2B buyers are looking for knowledge, insights, and solutions. We look forward to receiving ongoing feedback from our customers and continuing to perfect the product."

About BrightTALK

BrightTALK brings professionals and businesses together to learn and grow. More than 8 million professionals engage with 100,000+ free talks and 1,000 online summits to discover new technologies, learn from trusted experts, and enhance their careers. Thousands of businesses use BrightTALK's AI-powered content and demand marketing platform to grow revenue. BrightTALK was founded in 2002 and has raised more than $30 million in venture capital. Clients include Symantec, JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services.

