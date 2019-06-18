BrightTALK Launches Community to Help Legal Professionals Embrace New Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightTALK, the leading B2B content and demand marketing platform used by eight million professionals to participate in online talks, today announced the launch of a new community dedicated to legal services practitioners. With digital transformation underway at an unprecedented speed within the legal industry, BrightTALK's new legal community is aimed at helping professionals learn how to take advantage of such recent technologies as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to achieve career growth and success.

More than 75,000 legal professionals are already members of BrightTALK's platform. A significant number of them are practitioners working at some of the largest law firms in the country, including Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Latham & Watkins; and White & Case LLP. These power users have collectively viewed more than 8,000 webinars and videos, totaling 1,100,000 minutes in the past 12 months.

The newly launched legal community builds on the consistently strong annual growth of BrightTALK's other professional communities across the IT, financial services, human resources, and sales and marketing fields. By establishing a dedicated umbrella community for legal professionals, as well as sub-communities focused on specific legal technology topics such as e-discovery, intellectual property and blockchain, BrightTALK provides an intuitive learning experience for legal professionals to find trending content easily and learn from the best subject matter experts.

"BrightTALK has been the go-to platform for eight million professionals to acquire knowledge and grow their careers, so the new legal channel is the natural next frontier," said Scott Krady, founder of Magnitude , a strategic consultancy firm for some of the largest B2B professional services firms in the country, and a founding partner of the BrightTALK legal community. "As an accelerating number of legal professionals adopt digital technologies for business innovation and career enhancement, I believe that BrightTALK's legal community will gain widespread popularity and adoption."

"This community, and the programs we plan to create, will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase leading companies and executives," said Nick Markwith, Director of Communities at BrightTALK. "This ecosystem of legal tech pioneers is developing products and services that are having a profound impact on their industry by innovating in areas from workflow to client delivery through the use of predictive coding, contract analytics, and practice management."

Concurrently with the legal community launch, BrightTALK is also hosting its inaugural Legal Technology Summit on June 18. Some of the legal industry's most prominent figures, including Brian Kuhn, founder and global leader of IBM Watson Legal, and Zach Warren, editor-in-chief of Legaltech News, will share their insights on how technology innovations are affecting the practice of law. For those interested in attending, please register here: https://www.brighttalk.com/summit/4537-legal-technology-summit/

For information on partnership or sponsorship opportunities, contact Scott@magnitudegrowth.com or Nmarkwith@brighttalk.com

About BrightTALK

BrightTALK brings professionals and businesses together to learn and grow. More than 8 million professionals engage with 100,000+ free talks and 1,000 online summits to discover new technologies, learn from trusted experts, and enhance their careers. Thousands of businesses use BrightTALK's AI-powered content and demand marketing platform to grow revenue. BrightTALK was founded in 2002 and has raised more than $30 million in venture capital. Clients include Symantec, JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services.

