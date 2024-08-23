BrightTower Advises Digital Marketing Provider RevLocal in Sale to Hibu

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibu Inc., the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") across the United States and portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, today announced its acquisition of RevLocal, LLC. Based in Columbus, Ohio, RevLocal has been a trusted digital marketing partner to SMBs and multi-location brands across the U.S. since 2010, providing innovative marketing services to thousands of local businesses. For Hibu, the acquisition serves as a significant strategic expansion of its presence in its target segment of the SMB market.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to RevLocal in this transaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team and loyal customers of RevLocal to Hibu," said Kevin Jasper, Chief Executive Officer of Hibu. "Digital marketing is rapidly changing and becoming increasingly complex, which creates real challenges for SMBs. The combination of these two great companies will further expand our reach to local businesses who will benefit from working with a single provider that integrates and optimizes all their core digital marketing services on one platform."

Marc Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of RevLocal, stated, "Joining forces with Hibu will provide new marketing capabilities, services and technology to our thousands of customers. We share Hibu's commitment to market leading results and service and are excited about the opportunities this will create for our customers and employees."

"RevLocal's customers, local market presence, products and teams are highly complementary to our expansion plans as we continue to grow our reach into our target market," added Mr. Jasper.

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.

