BrightTower Advises Reputation Intelligence Leader RepTrak in Sale to Periscope Equity

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RepTrak Company™, the global leader in reputation intelligence, announced a majority recapitalization by Periscope Equity, a Chicago-based private equity firm specializing in technology-enabled advisory firms.

BrightTower Transaction Experience

"This partnership with Periscope represents an exciting milestone for us. With their support, we're well-positioned to accelerate innovation and enhance our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Mark Sonders, CEO of RepTrak. "This investment strengthens our leadership position in the industry, empowering us to drive greater impact and deliver unmatched value within the marketplace."

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to RepTrak and its existing investors led by Catalyst Investors, a New York-based growth equity firm.

BrightTower has strong sector expertise across insights, data, and market research. Other recent advisory transactions include: syndicated research and data providers such as InMoment's sale of New Vehicle Customer Study to Ipsos and EpiAnalytics to JD Power; industry research and business information services such as Technomic, a division of Winsight, to Informa and NPI to Falfurrias Capital; audience data companies such as Alliant to Inverness Graham and VeraData's investment from Beringer Capital; and digital analytics and CX providers such as Brooklyn Data to Velir, a portfolio company of Stella Point Capital, and r2i to Protiviti, a subsidiary of Robert Half International.

Reach out if you'd like to discuss market trends or how BrightTower can be helpful.

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Christie Haselton

Director, Development

BrightTower

[email protected]

SOURCE BrightTower