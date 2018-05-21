BrightView Acquires Regional Commercial Landscaping Company Environmental Earthscapes, Inc.

The Groundskeeper, and its subsidiary Greater Texas Landscape Services, specialize in commercial landscape maintenance, landscape construction, tree care and irrigation services. The company has locations in Tucson, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, El Paso, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas and employs more than 1,000 people across four states.

"Thanks in large part to the quality of their work and commitment to client service, The Groundskeeper has seen steady growth from its founding in 1976 and today is one of the Southwest's most prominent landscape maintenance, development, tree care and irrigation companies," said Andrew Masterman, BrightView Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to welcome their team to BrightView and we look forward to continued growth and success in this critical region."

The Groundskeeper CEO Anil Hiremath said the employee-owned company shares much in common with BrightView. "Both organizations are dedicated to their teams, the communities in which they operate and to producing the very finest results for clients," he said. "Becoming part of an industry leader like BrightView creates opportunity for our team members and assures that our customers continue to receive the highest level of service."

King & Spalding served as legal advisor to BrightView, and Farhang & Medcoff served as legal advisor to The Groundskeeper.

About BrightView

BrightView takes pride in providing consistent, high-quality landscape services with a dependable service commitment. As the nation's leading commercial landscaping services company, BrightView provides, through its team of more than 18,000 employees, services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView takes care of its employees, customers and communities while delivering exceptional landscapes that positively impact millions of lives every day.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightview-acquires-regional-commercial-landscaping-company-environmental-earthscapes-inc-300652173.html

SOURCE BrightView

Related Links

http://www.brightview.com

