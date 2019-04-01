BrightView Holdings IPO Shareholder Investigation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ticker: BV) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. If you purchased BrightView Holdings, Inc. stock pursuant or traceable to BrightView's initial public offering (IPO), you may have a claim for damages resulting from misstatements in the BrightView IPO prospectus and registration statement. If you are interested in pursuing this claim, or to discuss your legal rights, please email shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-720-1333.

According to the investigation, BrightView may have made false and misleading statements in its offering documents relating to BrightView's revenue growth, workforce, and customer contracts. As a result of disclosures from BrightView rendering these earlier statements false and misleading, BrightView's stock dropped more than 15%, trading as low as $9.25 since August 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BrightView stock (NYSE: BV) pursuant to its IPO, you may have a claim for damages. Please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-720-1333.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys specialize in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by corporate wrongdoing or fraud. Its attorneys have decades of experience litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and have a proven track record of recovering losses on behalf of shareholders.

SOURCE Thornton Law Firm LLP