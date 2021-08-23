Brightview Senior Living Named Fortune Number One Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ 2021

Brightview Senior Living has ranked first in the aging services category for the third consecutive year. Tweet this

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Brightview achieved top honors because of direct employee survey feedback:

94% say "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome"

93% say "I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community"

92% say "My work has special meaning: this is not just a job"

92% say "When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride"

"Now is an exceptionally exciting time to work at Brightview," Dollenberg added. "We're growing at a very fast pace, and with that comes limitless opportunities from a career standpoint. At Brightview, we promote from within and do everything we can to make our associates feel valued and supported."



This award follows accolades for Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2021, 2020-2021 Certified Great Place to Work and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women in 2019.

For more information about Brightview Senior Living and to explore career opportunities, visit www.BrightviewSeniorLiving.com

About Brightview Senior Living

Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring Village®, a specialized neighborhood for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Each of our Brightview Senior Living communities focuses on five elements of wellness which we call SPICE. Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Our amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™: Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Activated Insights®: Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services providers. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transform the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.

