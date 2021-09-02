Brightview Senior Living named to the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care® List. Tweet this

Companies that Care ranks companies who have gone above and beyond to make the workforce a more generous and rewarding place, from community and philanthropic support to employee health and wellness to their response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. For this highly competitive award, companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

This award follows accolades from Fortune Best Place to Work for Aging Services® 2019-2021, Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2021, 2020-2021 Certified Great Place to Work and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women in 2019.

For more information about Brightview Senior Living, visit their website.

About Brightview Senior Living: Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring Village®, a specialized neighborhood for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Each Brightview Senior Living community focuses on five elements of wellness called SPICE: Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®: Great Place to Work® selected the Companies that Care® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Brightview Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.brightviewseniorliving.com/

