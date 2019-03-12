BrightVolt Appoints Dan Squiller to Board of Directors

REDMOND, Wash., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightVolt Inc., a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of safe, high energy and low cost solid-state lithium-ion batteries utilizing its proprietary single-phase polymer matrix electrolyte (PME®), announces the appointment of Dan Squiller to its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of leadership experience in executive roles as well as technical expertise in energy storage technologies, Squiller will play a crucial role in guiding BrightVolt as it enters the next phase of technology development and commercialization.

Squiller is an established leader with notable expertise in technology commercialization and global market expansion, manufacturing facility setup, supply chain development, and technology and product development programs with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. As the CEO of Aquam Corporation, a global clean-tech firm, as well as success at recognized companies including Lambda, Invensys plc, Scientific Atlanta, St. Bernard Software, ZincFive, and Verengo Solar, Squiller has an impressive record of building and growing technology and infrastructure companies.

"Dan brings extensive technical and leadership experience in the energy storage industry to our Board of Directors," said Todd Peters, CEO of BrightVolt. "As we move to the next stage of product development of our disruptive new lithium-ion battery products, Dan's guidance will be invaluable to bring our products to the market and grow the company."

"I'm very excited to join BrightVolt's board and work with a company that is bringing innovative battery solutions to the electric vehicle (EV) and consumer electronics marketplace," noted Dan Squiller. "I have seen and participated in the evolution of battery technology over the past 30 years, and BrightVolt is bringing truly innovative advances to the market; making high energy density, safe and affordable solid-state batteries a reality. Their patented polymer technology expands the performance and economic envelope of what was previously possible for lithium-ion batteries. I look forward to working with Todd and his leadership team."

In addition, BrightVolt recently named industry veteran Salil Soman as vice president of business development. Soman has nearly two decades of experience with developing and commercializing multiple different battery chemistries in various applications and markets worldwide.

About BrightVolt

BrightVolt's mission is to improve the world through smarter battery chemistry. With a state-of-the-art Research and Development Center in Indiana and corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington, BrightVolt is constantly challenging the limits of chemistry, physics, and manufacturing science to support safer, healthier and more powerful new product innovations. BrightVolt's rechargeable solid-state batteries can power a broad range of applications including hybrid and electric vehicles as well as consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, e-readers, drones, medical and wearable devices along with other IoT products. Compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, BrightVolt's patented Polymer Matrix Electrolyte (PME®) technology results in batteries with a significantly greater energy density that are cleaner, safer and more environmentally friendly, at a lower total cost of production. To date, BrightVolt has sold over 12 million batteries with customers on every continent in a wide variety of industries including medical, automotive, industrial, and consumer products.

SOURCE BrightVolt Inc.

Related Links

https://www.brightvolt.com

