Brightway Insurance expands into new state, opens four new stores today

"We're thrilled to partner with an outstanding group of Franchise Owners to introduce our brand in Kansas and to further expand in California and Texas," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "Brightway franchisees enjoy a comprehensive suite of support that frees up their time to focus on growing their own Brightway enterprise."

Ruben Tamayo is opening Brightway, The Tamayo Family Agency in Houston, Texas . For information, visit BrightwayTamayo.com.

Kayla Schabel is opening Brightway, The Schabel Agency in Wichita, Kan. For information, visit BrightwaySchabel.com.

Manny Aguilar is opening Brightway, The Aguilar Agency in Redwood City, Calif. For information, visit BrightwayAguilar.com.

Mario Trinidad is the Principal Agent opening Brightway, The Watson Agency in Spring, Texas . For information, visit BrightwayWatson.com.

In addition to opening two new stores, Brightway also welcomed two new franchisees who became the new Owners of existing Brightway stores.

Reid Bellanca is the new Owner of Brightway, The Reid Bellanca Agency in Fishhawk, Fla. For information, visit BrightwayInsuranceFishhawk.com.

Vincent Zanfini is the new Owner of Brightway, The Vincent Zanfini Family Agency in Stuart, Fla. For information, visit BrightwayZanfini.com.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway franchisees make more than three times the income of individuals who are self-employed in other businesses. For top performers, the gap is six-fold. What's more, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming a Franchise Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Franchise Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

Entrepreneurs who wish to learn more about business opportunities with Brightway should visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $531 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 20 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on LinkedIn. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com and find us on Facebook.

