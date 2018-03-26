Brightway Insurance expands, opens new stores in Florida, Michigan and Texas

"We go to great lengths to find the right business partners to grow our brand nationally, and the Franchise Owners who've opened this month are top-notch," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "We are pleased to welcome Dave Lego, Ryan Loucks, Maegan Lunte, Nguyen and Thy Phan and Razur Rahman to the Brightway Family."

Dave Lego became the new owner of Brightway, Julington Creek in St. Johns, Fla. For information, visit BrightwayJulingtonCreek.com.

became the new owner of Brightway, Julington Creek in For information, visit BrightwayJulingtonCreek.com. Ryan Loucks opened Brightway, The Ryan Loucks Agency in Boca Raton, Fla. For information, visit BrightwayLoucks.com.

opened Brightway, The Ryan Loucks Agency in For information, visit BrightwayLoucks.com. Maegan Lunte opened Brightway, The Lunte Family Agency in Wylie, Texas . For information, visit BrightwayLunteFamily.com.

opened Brightway, The Lunte Family Agency in . For information, visit BrightwayLunteFamily.com. Nguyen and Thy Phan opened Brightway, The Phan Agency in Richardson, Texas . For information, visit BrightwayPhan.com.

. For information, visit BrightwayPhan.com. Razur Rahman opened Brightway, The Raylight Agency in Brighton, Mich. For information, visit BrightwayRaylightAgency.com.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway franchisees make more than three times the income of individuals who are self-employed in other businesses. For top performers, the gap is six-fold. What's more, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming a Franchise Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Franchise Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

Entrepreneurs who wish to learn more about business opportunities with Brightway should visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $511 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest property and casualty agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 19 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on LinkedIn. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com and find us on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightway-insurance-expands-opens-new-stores-in-florida-michigan-and-texas-300619352.html

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

