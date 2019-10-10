Brightway Insurance hosts career fair, shows off renovated corporate headquarters in Jacksonville (VIDEO)

"Three years ago, we were outgrowing the first floor and decided it was time to invest in our corporate headquarters," said Michael Miller, who is also Brightway's CEO. "We wanted the building to project our brand and to facilitate the kind of work we do."

"Over the past three years, we've played a game of people Tetris, moving work groups to different spaces to accommodate a complete overhaul from top to bottom," he continued. "I love that our employees can come to work now in a place feels like the innovative brand we are."

Brightway's focus on its people has garnered the company many accolades that include being named among the Best Places to Work in Northeast Florida two years in a row. As the company grows, so does its need for Smart, Accountable and Trustworthy employees committed to its 285,000 customers and its agencies. Anyone interested in starting a career with Brightway, should visit Brightway.com to learn more about career opportunities with the company. The company offers competitive benefits and provides its own in-house training program for Customer Service Representatives.

Brightway Executive Chairman, David Miller, reflected on the company's humble beginnings and attributed much of Brightway's successes to its leadership team that brings 20 to 30 years' experience each to Brightway. He also recognized his brother, Michael, saying, "You've taken the company to new heights, and because of your leadership I've been able to pursue another passion of mine."

He went on to share his passion for the Jacksonville community and talked about his partnership with the United Way of Northeast Florida, which is Brightway's primary partner for charitable giving and community involvement. Just this week, the company concluded its month-long food drive, wherein employees donated more than 1,500 non-perishable food items to the United Way.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $621 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 196 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

