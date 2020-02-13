Brightway Insurance is the only insurance franchise named in Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchise list for the sixth year in a row

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Franchise Gator as a top franchise to buy once again," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "The holistic platform of support we've built and improve every day is one of the keys to our success, as is the complete financial alignment we have with our franchisees."

Brightway's corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

The online franchise directory developed the annual Top 100 list to assist prospective franchisees in their search for a franchise opportunity to invest in. The list focuses on company growth, financial stability, experience and several other criteria, all in an effort to help the average franchise buyer identify minimal risk potential. The list also highlights more affordable options for the average franchise buyer. See Brightway's profile on FranchiseGator.com.

"I've studied hundreds of franchise opportunities, and Brightway represents all of the traits we look for in a Top 100 franchise," said Eric Bell, General Manager, Franchise Gator and Vice President, Franchise Ventures. "Congratulations to Brightway for being an exemplary opportunity among many to choose from."

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $645 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 205 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Franchise Gator

Franchise Gator, a unit of Dominion Enterprises' Franchise Ventures division, the leading demand generation platform for franchise growth. Launched in 2002, Franchise Gator has offered information on thousands of business and franchise opportunities available in more than 100 categories. Franchise Gator provides franchises with a performance-based model for franchise marketing. For more information, please visit GrowWithGator.com.

