Brightway Insurance jumps 64 spots on Entrepreneur's top franchises list, makes list eighth time

"We're honored to earn a place on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 once again as one of the top franchises in North America," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller, who co-founded Brightway with his brother, David, in 2008. "While tragic, the pandemic gave us an opportunity to continue to innovate and, in June, we launched a brand-new franchise model that reduces many barriers for people who want to build their own business and legacy with Brightway. This new, lower investment model was extremely well received and led to record franchise sales for the company in 2020. We are very well positioned to nearly double our Agency footprint across the U.S. in 2021."

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points from information collected in late July 2020, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

To view Brightway in the full ranking, visit Entrepreneur.com/Franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands Jan. 26.

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. Nearly 400 insurance experts provide training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

Here is what some Franchise Owners had to say about franchising with Brightway.

"Brightway continues to exceed and excel with any promised benefits in the platform," said Multi-unit Owner, Ken Toney. "I am very satisfied with Brightway."

"Training was excellent, and the support has been great as well," said Rebecca Nadelhoffer, who co-owns a Brightway Agency in Warrenville, Illinois, with her husband, Matt Nadelhoffer.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email [email protected].

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $750 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 283 offices across 24 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance