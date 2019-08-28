Brightway Insurance launches online assessment tool to help Franchise Owners recruit Rockstar Agents

" The Predictive Index is a powerful tool that well-known brands are using to hire the right people and to increase revenue," said Scott Pollard, Brightway's Director of Agency Development and Carrier Relations. "We're thrilled to offer the tool to our franchisees to help them assess talent and benchmark candidates against the most successful Agents in the Brightway system at no cost to them. We believe it will be a game-changer that will help our franchisees grow their sales teams and business faster than ever before."

Prior to introducing The Predictive Index to all franchisees, the company piloted it among a small sample of franchisees who were actively hiring. Here's what the Franchise Owners had to say:

"I recently opened my Brightway Agency and used The Predictive Index to determine which candidate I should interview. It gave me insights that resumes don't. I've been really pleased with my choice and will turn to The Predictive Index in the future to select top talent," said Kara Turnage, Owner of a Brightway Insurance Franchise in Magnolia, Texas.

"In my recent season of employee transition, The Predictive Index was a helpful tool in the process of getting to know the applicants. The assessment I did on myself was eerily accurate, and it was interesting matching myself to the two candidates that we asked to complete the assessment. I plan to use it moving forward, comparing and contrasting personality types, potential strengths and weaknesses," said Rachel Davidson, Owner of a Brightway Insurance Franchise in Dothan, Ala.

How it works

Brightway provides each Franchise Owner with a unique link to The Predictive Index assessment and a business card he/she can pass out to drive potential candidates to take the online assessment. Candidates can also find the link on the Careers page of the franchisee's website. When a candidate completes the online assessment, the Franchise Owner and the candidate receive the results online. The Franchise Owner can review the candidate's results and how the candidate compares to Brightway's top Agents and use the results to determine if the candidate is a good fit for the sales team. Furthermore, The Predictive Index provides Franchise Owners with suggested interview questions based on each candidate's survey responses.

"It's so gratifying to see a vaunted company like Brightway joining the ranks of forward-thinking companies using The Predictive Index to align their people strategies with their business strategies," said The Predictive Index CEO, Mike Zani.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including carrier relationships, marketing, accounting, management reporting and technology. And, Brightway handles after-the-sale service on behalf of its franchisees, empowering them to focus on new business sales. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies two-to-one.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $612 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 194 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About The Predictive Index

The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. Sixty years of proven science, software, and a robust curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 7,000 clients use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 142+ countries. Learn more at PredictiveIndex.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

