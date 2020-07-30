Brightway Insurance makes Florida Trend's list of Top Private Companies 10 years in a row

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Florida's premier business magazine every year for the last decade," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Since first making the list in 2011, we've grown the company exponentially and continue to build the brand through more than 200 locations in 22 states and look forward to continued growth in the years ahead."

In June, the company announced a lower-cost, $5,000 franchise offering that empowers people seeking the American dream of business ownership the opportunity to grow at their own pace. It also provides a second location at no additional cost. Click here for more details about the new low-cost model and other franchise options available through Brightway.

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities help people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. Brightway just celebrated its first agency to cross the $30 million in written premium mark; one out of every four agencies has books of business greater than $5 million. The company started franchising in 2008.

A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on New Business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance brands, giving franchisees the ability to offer the right brands in their local markets. During tough financial times, having options is important for consumers.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $690 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 208 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

