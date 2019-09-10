Brightway Insurance makes Insurance Journal's list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships 6 years in a row

"The growth we've seen in just 11 years has been nothing short of remarkable, and we credit our model that makes expert counsel and more choice available to our customers and provides comprehensive back-end support to our Agency Owners for that," said Brightway Co-founder and CEO, Michael Miller. "Our system instills the confidence our Agency Owners need to successfully grow and expand, pushing Brightway's reach throughout the country. It's been so exciting to watch Brightway's advancement, and we're thrilled to have made the Top 20 Agency Partnership for the sixth year in a row."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

About Brightway

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $615 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 194 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

