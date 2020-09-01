Brightway Insurance Multi-unit Owner, Ken Toney, sets company history with acquisition of fourth location

"We've built a fantastic team, and I'm thrilled to partner with Angie Kennedy, the Agency Principal at the new Daytona location," said Toney. "We've worked together for over 20 years, and I'm confident she'll be very successful as the lead Agent and Manager at the new Daytona office."

Toney, who owns one of the largest franchises in the system, opened his first Brightway store in central Florida in 2009. He joined a growing list of Multi-unit Owners in 2016, when he became the owner of a store now located in Georgia. Earlier this year, he became the owner of his first location in Texas.

"Ken Toney has done a tremendous job of empowering his team to expand his Brightway enterprise, and we're ecstatic to see him continue growing his business and are proud to partner with him," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We're committed to providing Franchise Owners like Ken with comprehensive business support so they can be wildly successful."

With the new franchise updates announced in June, becoming a Multi-unit Owner with Brightway is now easier than ever as all of the company's franchise offerings give franchisees the right to open two locations at any time with just one franchisee fee. The second unit free offer is also available with Brightway's newest option to join with a $5,000 franchise fee. Click here for details on the franchise updates.

Toney added, "I joined Brightway back in 2009 during the Great Recession and here I am 11 years later, opening my fourth location. I knew back then it would be a good opportunity for me and my family because it was, and remains to this day, a recession-proof company."

Brightway is a low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance companies, giving Franchise Owners like Toney the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is incredibly important for consumers.

While many businesses depend greatly on the economy to profit off of the sale of goods, Brightway Franchise Owners earn residual income year-after-year for as long as each policy sold is in place, no matter the economic forecast.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please fill out this form or you may email [email protected].

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $705 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 233 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

