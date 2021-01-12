Brightway Insurance named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review seventh time

"Being named among the top franchise brands in the nation once again by Franchise Business Review is an honor and a testament our ability to make the system better for our franchisees year over year," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Just a few of the many improvements we made in 2020 that lead our franchisees to honor us with this award include an investment in useful referral partner data, greater flexibility allowing Franchise Owners to hire remote workers, technology improvements to provide a better user experience and interactive webinars where Franchise Owners can share best practices with each other. We're really excited about what's on the horizon for 2021."

Brightway was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Brightway's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

"There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list are the top performing brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve. In 2020, Brightway introduced new, lower-investment franchise opportunities and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

Here is what some Franchise Owners had to say about franchising with Brightway.

"The support was instrumental in us making the decision to buy the business. So far Brightway has not disappointed and we are now more than ever convinced that we made a great business decision," said Maurel Denge, Co-Owner of Brightway, The Denge-Peek Agency in Miami.

"The franchisee community is very open to sharing their own office processes and best practices. They make themselves available to anyone in the system who is goal oriented and driven to succeed," said Ashley Doebbeling, Owner of Brightway, The Doebbeling Agency in Fort Collins, Colorado.

"This Franchise, this team, specifically the Millers, have had my back since the day I started almost 12 years ago. I have full confidence that Brightway has my back and is looking out for all of our best interests," said George Sterner, Owner of Brightway, The Sterner Agency in St. Cloud.

"It (franchising with Brightway) has given me the opportunity to build something to leave behind to my son, while also giving me an opportunity to cash in on my sales skills and management abilities and the freedom to try new things where I was limited to someone else's approval when working for someone else," said Victor Gonzalez, Owner of Brightway, The Gonzalez Agency in Fort Myers.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $745 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 283 offices across 23 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

