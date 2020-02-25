Brightway Insurance named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review sixth time

More than 307 franchise brands representing more than 27,500 franchise owners, including Brightway franchisees, participated in Franchise Business Review's research. The company's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

"We're ecstatic to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise opportunity," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We attribute our success to the financial alignment we have with our franchisees coupled with the comprehensive business support we provide to them. Simply put, when they're successful, we're successful, so we work hard every day to help them be the best in the business and reach their potential because it benefits everyone in the business."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provide training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

"There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to help entrepreneurs choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list are the top performing brands in the areas critical to their franchisees' success."

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $648 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 203 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

