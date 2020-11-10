Brightway Insurance named a top franchise for veterans four years in a row

"A lot of the skills that military personnel needed for a successful career in the armed forces are exactly the skills that we find make a good Agency Owner," says Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We're honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise opportunity for veterans and look forward to partnering with many more veterans now that we have made opening a Brightway Agency easier than ever with our new, lower-investment franchise model ."

Brightway offers veterans a 10% discount on the franchise fee, so the savings range from $500 to $6,000, depending on which franchise model they invest in.

"I started my career as an Agency Owner, and Brightway walked me through the entire process, with training, hiring and marketing, pretty much every detail needed to open. I could never have achieved my level of success on my own," said U.S. Air Force veteran and Brightway Agency Owner, Eric Seuffert, who owns an Agency in Cape Coral, Florida, and is getting ready to open his second location.

"In the military, we help and serve each other, and insurance is a great way to continue to help and serve others," said U.S. Navy veteran and Brightway Agency Owner, Gary Fitzpatrick, who owns an Agency in Marietta, Georgia. "Veterans can make great agents when they bring their experience of problem solving and relationship management."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

"The reality is that two-thirds of the thousands of franchise opportunities available today are simply average or below average opportunities," said Eric Stites, Founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "That's the whole reason we do what we do. Franchise Business Review is like the Consumer Reports of the franchise world. We help prospective small business owners understand which franchises are the best opportunities—based on the actual experiences and satisfaction of other franchise owners. The 80 companies named in this year's report received the highest ratings from the veterans who own them on our independent satisfaction survey."

"I personally know so many small business owners who are scrambling to stay afloat this year," said Franchise Business Review President Michelle Rowan. "But the best franchise companies - like those on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Veterans - really stepped up support for their franchisees and helped them navigate through all the challenges of 2020. The beauty of owning a franchise is "you are in business for yourself, but not by yourself."

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please fill out this form or you may email [email protected].

Click here to watch a webinar about pathways to franchise ownership with Brightway.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $725 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 259 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

