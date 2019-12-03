Brightway Insurance named a top franchise for veterans three years in a row

"We created our franchise model to align our goals with those of our franchise owners, and we are continually honored by the investment made by veterans who choose to partner with Brightway," said Brightway Co-Founder and Chairman, Michael Miller. "Being named a top franchise for veterans and one of the most innovative brands based on our franchisees' experience is an honor."

Brightway Franchise Owner, David Jones, is a U.S. Army veteran offered this advice to military veterans considering franchise ownership, "Just as all veterans dedicated our lives to service, make sure the company you choose to partner with holds service to others as a value."

Jones served in an Airborne unit for four years, including a deployment to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm. He and business partner, David Pojero, opened their first Brightway store in Longwood. in 2012, and recently joined Brightway's growing list of Enterprise Owners with the addition of their second store in DeLand.

To show appreciation to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, Brightway offers veterans a 10% discount off the franchise fee. BrightwayDifference.com offers details about becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner.

"I've now had the opportunity to experience the success of this company and adding another location was an easy decision," said Jones. "I feel confident in the company's commitment to service. I know I can entrust my needs and those of my customers to Brightway. They have my best interest in mind, and that kind of support is so important and, yet so hard to find."

"This company truly is different than anything out there," said Gary Fitzpatrick, a Navy veteran and Brightway Franchise Owner of a store in Marietta, Georgia. "Brightway equips me with a constantly growing portfolio of insurance brands so I can offer my customers more choice than my customers will find anywhere else. They also provide outstanding service to my customers, so I have time to make sure my customers have the right information to make the right decisions to cover themselves and everything they hold dear."

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $631 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 199 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

