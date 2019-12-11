Brightway Insurance named a Top Innovative Franchise Brand in 2019

"Innovation has been the foundation of our company and its driving force," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Miller. "It's what drives continuous improvement in the support platform we provide our franchisees that helps agencies flourish."

Brightway has recently implemented a number of improvements to drive innovation even faster. In July, the company welcomed its first Chief Technology Officer, Bob Hitchcock, to the Leadership Team. Miller said: "Hitchcock brings with him 20 years' of experience driving innovation in eCommerce, a skillset that will help us continue to be an innovator in this space."

In August, Brightway made available to its franchisees a world-class recruiting and competency testing tool that helps them assess Agent candidates. Further, Brightway benchmarked the most successful Agents in the system, empowering franchisees to benchmark candidates against the best in the system.

"There are clearly brands that prioritize and value innovation and are constantly looking for ways to improve. For prospective franchisees, understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the 100 companies on this list have developed and executed products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy."

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $632 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 199 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.



About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. Franchise Business Review publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online. For more information visit their website at FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

