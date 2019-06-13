Brightway Insurance opens four new stores
- Brightway now has stores in 21 states with new franchise locations in Florida, Indiana and Texas. -
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More consumers now have the opportunity to enjoy a better way to shop for insurance as Brightway Insurance continues to expand across the country. The company will open new stores in Florida, Indiana and Texas, Monday, June 17.
"We're ecstatic to welcome Steve Trout as our newest Multi-unit Owner, as well as our new partners, Janie Alonzo, Jon Gordon and Margie Reyes, to expand our brand into new markets," said Brightway President, Talman Howard.
- Steve Trout, who owns Brightway, The Steve Trout Agency in Rockledge, Florida, will open his second location in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. Read more.
- Janie Alonzo will open Brightway, The Janie Alonzo Agency in Carrollton, Texas. Read more.
- Jon Gordon will open Brightway, The Gordon Agency in Lakeland, Florida. Read more.
- Margie Reyes will open Brightway, The Reyes Agency in Munster, Indiana. Read more.
Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including carrier relationships, marketing, accounting, management reporting and technology. And, Brightway handles after-the-sale service on behalf of its franchisees, empowering them to focus on new business sales. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies two-to-one.
About Brightway Insurance
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $593 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.
Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.
Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 190 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.
Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.
