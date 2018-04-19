Brightway Insurance opens new stores in Florida and South Carolina

"We look for the best and the brightest to become the face of our brand and are thrilled to welcome Jeff Howard and Troy Novotny to the franchise system," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "We measure our success by our franchisees' success, so every decision we make is based on our Win-Win-Win mandate, meaning everything we do must be a win for our franchisees, a win for our customers and a win for the company."

Jeff Howard will open Brightway, The Howard Agency in Charleston, S.C. For information, visit BrightwayHoward.com.

will open Brightway, The Howard Agency in For information, visit BrightwayHoward.com. Troy Novotny will open Brightway, The Novotny Agency in Jacksonville, Fla. For information, visit BrightwayNovotny.com.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway franchisees make more than three times the income of individuals who are self-employed in other businesses. For top performers, the gap is six-fold. What's more, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming a Franchise Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Franchise Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

Entrepreneurs who wish to learn more about business opportunities with Brightway should visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $515 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest property and casualty agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 19 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on LinkedIn. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com and find us on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightway-insurance-opens-new-stores-in-florida-and-south-carolina-300633130.html

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

