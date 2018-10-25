Brightway Insurance opens three new stores this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More consumers now have the opportunity to enjoy a better way to shop for insurance as Brightway Insurance continues to expand across the country. The company opened new stores in Louisiana, Michigan and Texas this month.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ankur Patel, Vipul Hapani, Joseph Bohrer and Thomas Hall to Brightway Insurance as our newest Franchise Owners," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "We provide a system of support built around helping our franchisees grow their businesses while providing world-class service to our customers."

Ankur Patel and Vipul Hapani opened Brightway, The Blue Water Agency in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Joseph Bohrer opened Brightway, The Joseph Bohrer Agency in Covington, La.

Thomas Hall opened Brightway, The Thomas Hall Agency in College Station, Texas.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway franchisees make more than three times the income of individuals who are self-employed in other businesses. For top performers, the gap is six-fold. What's more, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming a Franchise Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Franchise Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

Entrepreneurs who wish to learn more about business opportunities with Brightway should visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $551 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States. Brightway provides its franchise owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 21 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

