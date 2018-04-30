Brightway Insurance ranks #5 among top franchise opportunities in the country

"Brightway is a proven franchise system that provides an unparalleled, comprehensive system of support empowering our franchisees to outsell the competition three-to-one," said Brightway Chairman, Michael Miller. "We're honored to receive recognition from FranchiseRankings.com for the comprehensive system of support we've created to help our franchisees achieve their dreams of being successful business owners."

Brightway Franchise Owners enjoy business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology.

"Almost 10 years as an Agency Owner, and I'm so glad that I chose to join Brightway. I am continually reassured that I made the right choice for my career path. I see it as a class act agency and am happy to be part of it. It has amazed me to watch the growth of Brightway almost from the beginning," said Susan Bashant, Owner of Brightway, The Susan Bashant Agency in St. Lucie, Fla.

"I grew up in Brevard County, Fla., where my store is located, so it's truly rewarding to own a successful business based on trust earned by helping my friends and neighbors get the best coverage to protect their families' financial futures. Brightway provides tremendous support that allows my team to focus on our customers and growing the business," said Steve Trout, Owner of Brightway, The Steve Trout Agency in Rockledge, Fla.

FranchiseRankings.com analyzes thousands of franchises, comparing a number of different metrics through a meticulous evaluation process, to provide reviews and ratings on franchise opportunities.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $518 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 19 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on LinkedIn. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com and find us on Facebook.

Franchiserankings.com is the leading provider for reviews and ratings on franchise opportunities. We assist aspiring entrepreneurs and future franchise operators with finding reputable franchises and brand names around the world. Our website is visited by thousands of visitors looking for information and resources on selecting and starting a franchise business. Learn more at FranchiseRankings.com.

