Brightway Insurance ranks among Entrepreneur's Top 100 Franchises for less than $150,000

"We're thrilled to be recognized, once again, as a top franchise by Entrepreneur," said Brightway CEO, Michael Miller, who co-founded Brightway with his brother, David, in 2008. "Since reporting our information to Entrepreneur last year that landed us on their lists, we've introduced a new, even lower cost way to become a Franchise Owner with Brightway. Our new pathways to franchise ownership are opening doors to people who previously would not have had the capital to own their own Brightway franchise. In short, we want to see more people realize their dreams of business ownership through Brightway."

Entrepreneur culled the list of Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 from its Franchise 500® list and ranked the companies you can start for less than $150,000 according to the scores they received. See Brightway's profile on Entrepreneur.com.

Brightway Franchise Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including carrier relationships, marketing, accounting, management reporting and technology. And, Brightway handles after-the-sale service on behalf of its franchisees, empowering them to focus on new business sales. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies two-to-one.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $590 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 186 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

