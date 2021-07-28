Brightway Insurance ranks among fastest-growing companies in Northeast Florida 13 years in a row

"My brother, David, and I started the business using a utopian exercise to think of what should be along with a focus on natural alignments," said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. "We continue to attract the best employees and business partners in our Agency Owners, and as a result have built one of the country's largest Personal Lines insurance agencies and the most recognized insurance franchisor in the U.S. We're honored to be recognized once again by the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of the region's fastest-growing companies."

Brightway's unique independent agency franchise model offers a low-cost, turnkey solution to starting a business. The company's award-winning customer service and back-office support empower people from a wide variety of backgrounds to build a profitable business. In traditional agencies, countless hours are spent servicing accounts for existing customers. However, Brightway handles that work on behalf of its agents, freeing them to focus on new sales all while building a residual income stream when policies renew.

Owning a business that allows you to focus on sales while building up revenue year after year means unlimited earning potential. Brightway also offers one of the most affordable franchises available in any industry. With franchise fees as low as $5,000, aspiring business owners can be up and running with a total investment of less than $30,000.

Whether you have worked in insurance before or are new to the industry, Brightway also provides support in all key areas of your business, including comprehensive training, marketing and communications, agency development, insurance company liaisons, agency support and much more.

As a fast-growing company, Brightway is always on the lookout for talent to join its corporate office team. Employees enjoy competitive salary, paid time off and benefits, including Medical, Dental, Life and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. In their first year, they also get 14 paid days off, along with seven paid holidays. Employees are eligible for bonuses and a tuition assistance program that can help pay for tuition regardless of the type of coursework the employee pursues.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $830 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 320 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

