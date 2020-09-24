Brightway Insurance ranks among Insurance Journal's Top 20 Agency Partnerships seven years straight

Additionally, Brightway topped the Jacksonville Business Journal's list of Independent Insurance Agencies in Northeast Florida 2020 . This is the 13 th consecutive year the Jacksonville-based company has made the list with Brightway ranking No. 1 for the past nine years.

"We're honored to rank among the top insurance agencies, both regionally and nationally. This year has been a tough year for many businesses, but we are thankful to be an essential business that has continued to grow despite the challenges the pandemic has brought on. Based on our current trajectory, we expect even greater growth as the response to a new franchise path we announced this summer has been tremendous. We are proud to offer this model, which has a franchise fee of just $5,000, giving even more people the opportunity to realize their dream of business ownership," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller.

Click here to watch a webinar about the franchise models Brightway offers.

"Just a month ago, we celebrated our 12-year anniversary and the milestone of reaching $700 million in written premium, and we're thrilled to celebrate the recent recognition from Insurance Journal and the Jacksonville Business Journal," Miller added.

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $710 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 240 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

