Brightway Insurance ranks among the fastest-growing companies in Northeast Florida for the 12th year in a row

"We're honored to be recognized by the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing companies in the region 12 years in a row," said President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Brightway's model empowers our business partners to grow their business, regardless of economic conditions. While local Agency Owners build relationships with referral sources for insurance policy sales, through our Affinity program, we also work with national partners who provide our agents with unique, qualified leads along with passive income."

Miller said: "Our business model aligns the company's goals with our franchisees' goals—when our franchisees grow, we grow, and everyone benefits."

Just a month ago, the company announced a new path for those seeking franchise ownership with Brightway for a $5,000 franchise fee; the new offer provides the franchisee right to open their first two locations. Click here for more details about the new low-cost model and other franchise options available through Brightway.

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance brands, giving franchisees the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is important for consumers.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please click here to let us know or email [email protected].

As a growing company, Brightway is also seeking talented professionals to join its corporate office team. Employees enjoy competitive salary, paid time off and benefits, including Medical, Dental, Life and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. And, employees are eligible for bonuses and a unique tuition reimbursement program.

If you are interested in joining a growing, industry leader based in Jacksonville, visit Brightway.com/careers to learn more about open positions at Brightway and starting a career with the company.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $695 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 208 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

