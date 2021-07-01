Brightway Insurance ranks among the top 100 on Florida Trend's list of Top Private Companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, Florida Trend recognized Brightway Insurance as one of the 225 Biggest Private Companies in Florida based on revenue. Brightway, a Jacksonville-based, market-leading insurance retailer and one of the largest Personal Lines insurance agencies in the United States, jumped 20 spots from last year to rank No. 84 on this year's list. Founded in 2008, the company remains privately owned by Co-Founders and brothers, David and Michael Miller.

Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller, said, "We are honored to be recognized by Florida's premier business magazine 11 years in a row and to rank so high on the list. Since the beginning, we have focused on providing comprehensive business support to our franchise owners to fuel their success and have aligned our financial goals with theirs because when they succeed, the company succeeds."

He continued, "We continue to grow because we attract the best business partners and invest in resources that help them thrive. When we first made the list in 2011, we had about 80 franchise locations in three states. Today, there are more than 300 Brightway franchise locations throughout 25 states with expansion into new states coming soon."

Brightway's unique independent agency franchise model offers a low-cost, turnkey solution to starting a business. The company's award-winning customer service and comprehensive business support platform empower people from a wide variety of backgrounds to build a profitable business by focusing on new business sales while Brightway Home Office handles everything else.

Owning a business that empowers you to focus on sales, earning commissions when the policy sells and residual income when it renews lets franchisees buildup revenue year after year leading to unlimited earning potential. Brightway also offers one of the most affordable franchises available in any industry. With franchise fees as low as $5,000, aspiring business owners can be up and running with a total investment of less than $30,000.

Whether you have worked in insurance before or are new to the industry, Brightway provides support in all key areas of your business, including comprehensive training, technology, marketing and communications, agency development, insurance company liaisons, agency support and much more.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email [email protected].

Brightway is always on the lookout for talent to join its corporate office team and will host a meet-and-greet for jobseekers Thursday, July 8, at its Jacksonville company headquarters. Employees enjoy competitive salary, paid time off and benefits, including Medical, Dental, Life and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. In their first year, they also get 14 paid days off, along with seven paid holidays. Employees are eligible for bonuses and a tuition assistance program that can help pay for tuition regardless of the type of coursework the employee pursues.

If you are interested in joining a growing, industry leader based in Jacksonville, visit Brightway in-person July 8 and/or online at Brightway.com/careers to learn more about open positions at Brightway and starting a career with the company.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $820 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 313 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

