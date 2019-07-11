Brightway Insurance reaches $600 million in annualized written premium

"Nearly 11 years ago, we looked at the industry and started asking, 'What should be?' and from there built a model that delivers a world class experience to our customers and a comprehensive system of support that helps our franchise owners achieve success ," said CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Miller. "We continue to learn, grow, challenge ourselves and improve every day, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for the company and our business partners."

"Not only are entrepreneurs realizing their dreams of business ownership through Brightway, but because of our success and growth, we've created jobs in Jacksonville. Today, we employ about 250 people in a variety of positions at our Jacksonville headquarters," Miller added.

In addition to achieving the $600 million milestone, Brightway is celebrating other recent achievements recognized by the Jacksonville Business Journal:

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including carrier relationships, marketing, accounting, management reporting and technology. And, Brightway handles after-the-sale service on behalf of its franchisees, empowering them to focus on new business sales. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies two-to-one.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with $600 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 190 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

