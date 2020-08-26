Brightway Insurance reaches milestone as it celebrates 12 years of making futures brighter together

"David are I ecstatic to have built a business that helps everyone associated with it achieve their potential," said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. "We attribute our success to our cultural and financial alignment and the holistic business platform we have built that empowers entrepreneurs to launch growing, profitable enterprises."

David Miller, Executive Chairman of Brightway, and Michael Miller started Brightway with a simple mandate: Everything the company does must create Win, Win, Win outcomes. As a result, the company is now the most recognized insurance franchising and distribution company in the country and has grown:

From 38 franchised locations in one state in 2008 to 230 in 22 states today

From $36 million in annualized written premium in 2008 to more than $700 million today

And, the company's growth continues to accelerate. It announced its $500 million milestone in January 2018. And, just 13 months ago, it announced its $600 million milestone.

During the course of its 12-year history, Brightway has built a comprehensive system of support, including after-the-sale service that empowers Agents to focus on providing expert counsel to their customers and growing their business. In June, the company announced a lower-cost, $5,000 franchise offering that empowers people seeking the American dream of business ownership the opportunity to grow at their own pace. It also provides a second location at no additional cost.

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities help people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. Brightway just celebrated its first agency to cross the $30 million in written premium mark; one out of every four agencies has books of business greater than $5 million.

Entrepreneur has named Brightway to its Franchise 500 list seven times, and the Jacksonville Business Journal has listed Brightway as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Northeast Florida every year since the company began franchising 12 years ago. In July, Franchise Business Review recognized Brightway as one of the 50 Best Recession-Proof Businesses to Start in 2020.

Here's what Brightway's Franchise Owners had to say about the company:

"Brightway has created an excellent path to become an independent agent in a restricted market where there was no other option," said Michele Robicheaux, who owns a Brightway franchise in Youngsville, Louisiana.

"Brightway is an amazing opportunity. I love going in to work every day!" said Maurel Denge, who owns Brightway, The Denge-Peek Agency in Miami.

"I'm in business for myself, but not by myself. I feel a part of a team and the amount of support is very encouraging. The best franchise opportunity I've come across," said John Scott, who owns Brightway, The Concord Agency in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"Brightway has been an amazing opportunity. It has allowed me to provide a quality of life for my family by offering my clients great values which in turn help them provide for their families," said Craig Starkey, who owns Brightway, The Starkey Agency in Winter Park.

