Brightway Insurance reaches two milestones

The company topped that goal within a year and now celebrates two milestones as Brightway's book size tops $800 million in annualized written premium and the number of franchises surpasses 300 . Brightway uses the numbers as key performance indicators to measure business size and growth.

"Together with our Agency Owners, we've created an Agency that can meet each customer's unique insurance needs regardless of how they change throughout their lifetimes. Brightway is always going to provide customers with a better package of policies, a single toll-free number for Service and local, expert counsel who answers all their needs," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Our ongoing success is a result of our people's dedication to serving our customers for life and our shared commitment to winning outcomes for everyone involved."

As a result of this commitment, Brightway is now among the most recognized insurance franchising and distribution companies in the country and has grown from:

38 franchised locations in one state in 2008 to 307 locations and those in 25 states today; 49% of locations are outside of Florida

155 people in the Brightway system in 2008 to nearly 1,200 today

19,057 customers in 2008 to more than 325,000 today

$36 million in annualized written premium in 2008 to $800 million today

Brightway is approaching its 13-year anniversary in August and since its inception, the company has built a comprehensive business support platform, including after-the-sale service that empowers Agents to focus on providing expert counsel to their customers and growing their business. The company introduced lower-investment franchise opportunities last year and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

Agency Owners enjoy a residual income stream when policies renew and the option to open a second location with no additional franchise fee.

Here's what Brightway's Agency Owners had to say about the company:

"Brightway gives me access to the best carriers in the nation and with their after-the-sale service model, I get to focus on growing my agency while they handle the servicing needs of my customers. Brightway also offers world-class agent support to help me handle my day-to-day operations. I get the benefit of running my own agency and being my own boss with the security of always having people I can turn to when I need help," said Matthew Schor, Owner of Brightway, The Schor Family Agency in Long Beach, New York.

"As a prior Corporate Manager, I wanted to remove myself from corporate politics. Joining Brightway has allowed me to work with an organization that truly values innovation, success for all and integrity," said Derrick Vance, Owner of Brightway, The Vance Agency in Winter Springs.

"Brightway has a great support team. Their hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed. We love our Brightway team!" said Michele Robicheaux, Owner of Brightway, The Michele Robicheaux Agency in Youngsville, Louisiana.

"I wish I had joined the Brightway family sooner. It was a big step, going from a Producer to running my own business, but it's the best decision I have ever made," said Timothy Walters, Owner of Brightway, The Walters Agency in Morristown, Tennessee.

"Having celebrated my 12th year as a Brightway Agency Owner in October 2020, I am happy that I made the decision to be a part of this wonderful franchise that has allowed me to build my legacy," said Charlene Rodriguez, Owner of Brightway, The Charlene Rodriguez Agency in Lakeland.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $800 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 1,200 people in 307 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

