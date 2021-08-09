Brightway Insurance Technology Chief among Northeast Florida's Top Technology Leaders

"Bob has assembled a team of professionals second to none, and, in so doing, has transformed how we do business today and how we will do business in the future," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "His leadership and forward-thinking help us better serve our Agents and customers every day. We are thrilled to see the Jacksonville Business Journal recognize him as one of the region's top technology leaders."

Hitchcock's resume boasts 22 years of experience in technology development, providing technical leadership and overseeing several teams throughout his career. Prior to joining Brightway two years ago, he spent seven years at Fanatics, Inc. where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Technology. Hitchcock is a member of the JAX CIO Council. He enjoys coaching youth soccer and football.

"I'm honored to be nominated by Brightway and to be selected by the Jacksonville Business Journal," said Hitchcock. "In the two years since I joined Brightway, we have more than tripled the size of our technology team and have introduced technology and automation in every business area. We are transforming the insurance agency business in revolutionary ways and I'm really proud to be a part of it."

Brightway's unique independent agency franchise model offers a low-cost, turnkey solution to starting a business. The company's award-winning customer service and comprehensive business support platform empowers people from a wide variety of backgrounds to build a profitable business by focusing on new business sales while Brightway Home Office handles everything else. If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email [email protected].

Brightway is always on the lookout for talent to join its corporate office team. Employees enjoy competitive salary, paid time off that begins accruing on day one, benefits including Medical, Dental, Life and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. In their first year, they also get 14 paid days off, along with seven paid holidays. Employees are eligible for bonuses and a tuition assistance program that can help pay for tuition regardless of the type of coursework the employee pursues.

If you are interested in joining a growing, industry leader based in Jacksonville, visit Brightway.com/careers to learn more about open positions at Brightway and starting a career with the company.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $835 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 318 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

