Brightway Insurance, The Ponte Vedra Beach Agency Celebrates Chris Huebener as a 2025 Agent of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance is proud to announce that Chris Huebener of the Brightway Insurance, Ponte Vedra Beach Agency has been named a "2025 Agent of the Year" by Insurance Journal, one of the insurance industry's most respected publications.

The recognition highlights top-performing independent agents across the country who demonstrate exceptional leadership, production, client service and community impact. Huebener's achievement reflects not only individual excellence, but also the strength of the agency he helps lead.

"Chris represents the very best of what it means to be an independent agent," said Billy Wagner, Founder of Brightway, Ponte Vedra Beach. "He is relentless about serving clients the right way, building meaningful relationships, and developing our team. This honor is incredibly well deserved — and it speaks to the culture of performance and integrity we've built here."

The Ponte Vedra Beach agency has become one of the largest and most respected independent agencies and serves as a model for both Brightway franchise owners and independent agents nationwide. Most recently, at Brightway's annual Kickoff event in Orlando, the agency earned multiple performance awards including, once again, being named Brightway's Agency of the Year.

"Chris and Billy have built something special," said Nick Clements, CEO of Brightway Insurance. "Their agency is a powerful example of what is possible inside the Brightway network, combining elite sales performance, operational excellence, and community impact. We are proud that many of the largest independent agencies in the U.S. are Brightway agencies, and Ponte Vedra Beach is an incredible example for our entire community of agents. Both within Brightway and across the independent channel."

Founded in 2003, Brightway Insurance is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled insurance franchise agency network. Through dramatic organic growth and Brightway's acquisition of GlobalGreen Insurance Agency in 2025, franchise agencies now operate in 45 states and represent more than $1.7 billion in annual premium.

Brightway's promise to independent agents who join the network is powerful: Grow faster at Brightway than anywhere else. Through a local reputable brand, curated carrier choice, proprietary AI-enabled Fusion technology, centralized service support, and a collaborative community of high-performing Agency Owners, Brightway empowers entrepreneurs to scale quickly while building lasting value and a legacy for their families.

