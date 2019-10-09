Brightway Insurance welcomes new Enterprise Owner and new first-time Agency Owners

The store will be the second location opened by Rodriguez, adding him to the growing list of Enterprise Owners within the Brightway system.

The new Enterprise Owners are joined by three new Agency Owners who recently opened their first Brightway Insurance stores:

"Brightway's model was designed with growth in mind – the growth of our customer base, the growth of our employees and the growth of our Agencies and Agency Owners," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "So it's especially rewarding when we can see the quantifiable results of our Win, Win, Win mandate, wherein everyone associated with the company is encouraged to reach their potential. Knowing that our Agents are confident enough about their growth and potential with Brightway to take the next step into enterprise ownership reaffirms our belief in the system of comprehensive support that we offer."

Brightway Store Owners enjoy support from hundreds of insurance professionals in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $621 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 196 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

