Brightway Insurance welcomes new Enterprise Owners

With the opening of their second location, Smith and Mitchell have become the latest Agency Owners to join the growing list of Enterprise Owners within the Brightway system.

"With the opening of our newest store in Florida, we're thrilled to see Brightway's culture of growth in full effect," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "With each new Agency we open, we're recommitted to aligning our core values with our franchisees and our customers to maintain a business model that's mutually beneficial for everyone. To that end, it's been rewarding to welcome veteran Agency Owners to our list of Enterprise Owners as Brightway's reach expands in our home state."

Brightway Store Owners enjoy support from hundreds of insurance professionals in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $628 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 197 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

