Brightway Insurance welcomes new Enterprise Owners

- Brightway Agency Owners Tyler Smith and Chris Mitchell join growing number of Enterprise Owners-

News provided by

Brightway Insurance

Oct 30, 2019, 10:24 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Brightway Agency Owners have expanded their business enterprise with the opening of a new Brightway Agency in Southwest Florida.

Tyler Smith and Chris Mitchell, the Owners of a Brightway Insurance Agency in Fort Myers, recently opened the doors to the second location of Brightway, The Smith and Mitchell Agency in Naples.

(PRNewsfoto/Brightway Insurance)
(PRNewsfoto/Brightway Insurance)

With the opening of their second location, Smith and Mitchell have become the latest Agency Owners to join the growing list of Enterprise Owners within the Brightway system.

"With the opening of our newest store in Florida, we're thrilled to see Brightway's culture of growth in full effect," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "With each new Agency we open, we're recommitted to aligning our core values with our franchisees and our customers to maintain a business model that's mutually beneficial for everyone. To that end, it's been rewarding to welcome veteran Agency Owners to our list of Enterprise Owners as Brightway's reach expands in our home state."

Brightway Store Owners enjoy support from hundreds of insurance professionals in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

About Brightway Insurance
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $628 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 197 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

Also from this source

Brightway Insurance hosts career fair, shows off renovated...

Brightway Insurance welcomes new Enterprise Owner and new...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Brightway Insurance welcomes new Enterprise Owners

News provided by

Brightway Insurance

Oct 30, 2019, 10:24 ET