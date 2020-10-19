Brightway is the No. 1 insurance franchisor on Franchise Times' Top 200+ list

Franchise Times' 2020 list ranks companies in the U.S. by 2019 global systemwide sales. Brightway finished the year with more than $636 million in annualized written premium. The Jacksonville-based company began franchising in 2008 and is now a national insurance distribution company with over $715 million in annualized written premium and 247 locations in 22 states with four more states to be added soon.

"We're honored and humbled to make Franchise Times' list of top franchise opportunities again this year," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We provide holistic business support to Franchise Owners, helping them to build thriving insurance agency businesses with us. Franchising with Brightway is easier than ever now with our new, lower-investment franchise model."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $715 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 250 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

ABOUT THE FRANCHISE TIMES TOP 200+

The Franchise Times Top 200+® is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 200+ also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at FranchiseTimes.com/Top200.

