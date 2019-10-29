Brightwell and NCR Improve Payroll and Cash Availability for Global Workers

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell Payments , Inc., a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide and NCR, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, announced today that the companies will collaborate to increase cash availability for global workers by supplying ATMs and managed services for several of Brightwell's largest cruise line clients.

NCR managed services will keep commerce running by monitoring the performance of Brightwell's full fleet of ATMs 24x7. NCR's differentiated global services capability includes thousands of engineers and support professionals worldwide. This team also ensures ATMs have the latest software and security updates.

"NCR shares our passion for innovation," said John McEwan, CFO of Brightwell. "We are only just beginning to tap into the vast potential of serving the financial needs of today's mobile worker. We're excited to explore additional opportunities through our partnership, to continue improving the lives of crew members and to bring financial freedom to workers worldwide."

Brightwell's mission is to create products that serve the financial needs of global workers, helping them feel more connected to and in control of their money. Using the Brightwell mobile app workers can send money cross-borders via the integrated global transfer network, send money via peer-to-peer, or spend money using the prepaid card. For businesses, Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management.

About Brightwell

Brightwell is an Atlanta-based financial technology company that provides financial services including cross-border remittance, P2P transfers and digital bank accounts, to hundreds of thousands of global workers from more than 140 countries. Brightwell's mobile-first platform and suite of financial tools simplify personal finances for communities that are traditionally underserved in the marketplace. Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people across the globe feel more connected to and in control of their money. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

The OceanPay Visa Prepaid Card and the Brightwell Visa Prepaid Card are issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

The OceanPay Prepaid Mastercard and the Brightwell Prepaid Mastercard are issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorized and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

