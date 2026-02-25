Brightwell Appoints Global Payments Leader Alex Holmes to Board of Directors

Former MoneyGram Chairman and CEO joins Board amid growing bank and credit union demand for embedded cross-border payments

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell, a global payments technology company powering embedded cross-border payment experiences for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Alex Holmes to its Board of Directors.

Holmes brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in global payments and financial services, most notably as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MoneyGram International. Under his leadership, MoneyGram went through a multi-year transformation focused on digital growth, regulatory strength, and global scale—experience that closely aligns with Brightwell's mission to help financial institutions offer trusted, embedded cross-border payment capabilities.

"Brightwell is entering its next phase of growth, and Alex's appointment reflects our commitment to building leadership that matches the scale of the opportunity ahead," said Larry Hipp, CEO of Brightwell. "As we onboard new financial institutions and expand the capabilities of our solution, Alex's track record of driving digital adoption, managing global regulatory complexity, and scaling payments infrastructure will be invaluable. His experience will strengthen how we partner with banks and credit unions as we scale our platform and accelerate growth through 2026 and beyond."

Brightwell enables banks and credit unions to embed cross-border payments directly into their digital banking experiences, allowing account holders to send money internationally without leaving their primary banking channel. The approach strengthens retention, deepens engagement, and unlocks new revenue without adding operational complexity. With a growing client base and increasing transaction volume, Brightwell is investing in leadership, technology, and strategic partnerships to meet expanding market demand.

In addition to his leadership at MoneyGram, Holmes has served as a board member and strategic advisor to several fintech and technology companies, supporting innovation across payments infrastructure, digital assets, and secure transaction systems. His experience spans global operations, regulatory environments, and long-term growth strategy.

"I'm excited to join Brightwell's Board at a time when financial institutions are rethinking how they deliver modern payment experiences," said Alex Holmes. "Brightwell's embedded approach helps banks and credit unions meet customers where they are—inside their banking channels. I look forward to supporting the team as they scale, serve more institutions, and continue delivering trusted cross-border capabilities."

About Brightwell

Brightwell helps financial institutions move money securely, efficiently, and at scale. With a focus on embedded payments, Brightwell enables cross-border transactions directly within a financial institution's digital platform. Each year, Brightwell processes and protects billions of dollars through its flexible technology and expertise in compliance, risk, and user experience. By helping organizations unlock growth, enhance customer outcomes, and expand globally, Brightwell is redefining how people send and receive money worldwide.

Brightwell is a technology provider and not a bank or other regulated financial institution. All regulated international transfer services associated with Brightwell are provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. Terms and conditions apply.

