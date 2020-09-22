Brightwell Chief Compliance Officer Recognized as One of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell Payments, Inc. , a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced that its Chief Compliance Officer, Lynn Cherry, has been recognized by The Financial Technology Report as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2020.

The award celebrates exceptional women in leadership positions at the companies shaping the financial technology sector. Nominated by their colleagues and peers for their notable company and industry contributions, the 2020 recipients were selected for their demonstrated successes and for adeptly and passionately fulfilling their unique leadership roles. According to The Financial Technology Report, the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2020 are women who in uncertain economic times and as the demand for financial technology increases, have stepped up to the plate to aid the companies they serve in producing innovative, secure, and user-friendly solutions for businesses and individuals alike as well as adapt to changing markets, strengthen company procedures, and pilot new initiatives.

"Lynn is an incredible leader and source of inspiration to the entire team at Brightwell," said Larry Hipp, CEO at Brightwell. "She has crafted programs and helped drive thoughtful and compliant innovation throughout her career and been instrumental in developing the manner in which Brightwell creates and delivers products and services to global workers. We are thrilled that Lynn's hard work and contributions to our company and the rapidly advancing fintech sector are being recognized."

With more than 20 years of financial services and payments experience, Lynn Cherry is an industry veteran. As Chief Compliance Officer at Brightwell, she leads regulatory compliance and risk management across the business. Cherry's background and multi-disciplinary approach have cultivated her ability to take practical, yet non-linear approaches to address business opportunities and customer experience.

About Brightwell

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money. Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management while its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

Brightwell Visa Prepaid Cards are issued by the Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.

The OceanPay Visa Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

The OceanPay Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to license from Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorized and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

The Brightwell Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to a license from Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorized and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Media Contacts:

Jenn Pratt

Carabiner Communications (for Brightwell)

404.655.2273

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightwell

Related Links

https://brightwell.com

