Brightwell Named a Top 40 Innovative Technology Company

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , Inc., a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced it has been recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) as one of its Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in the state. TAG'S Top 40 Awards recognize technology companies for innovation, financial impact and efforts in spreading awareness of Georgia's technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally. TAG will recognize this prestigious group at The Summit 2020 on March 3-4, 2020, at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Georgia's top technology companies and are inspired by the innovation that the other companies on this list are bringing to market," said Mike Gaburo, CEO of Brightwell. "This recognition speaks to the hard work and dedication of the Brightwell team and our passion for creating solutions that solve real-world problems and bring newfound financial freedom to migrant workers around the world."

The award comes after Brightwell's ten-year transformation from a financial service provider to an innovative FinTech company, delivering the platform of choice for global money transfer across the maritime industry and over 140 countries worldwide. Since 2016, Brightwell has grown by 300 percent and is currently facilitating over two million transactions each month. In 2019 alone, Brightwell facilitated over $2 billion in payments to users.

"The 2020 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's Technology community," said Larry K. Williams, president & CEO of TAG. "The 2020 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."

This year's Top 40 were selected from among over 100 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2020.

"This year's Top 40 was more competitive than ever," said Dennis Zakas, managing partner of Zakas & Leonard, LLP and chairperson of the Top 40 Selection Committee. "In our quest to showcase the most innovative companies in Georgia, we had to make hard decisions, resulting in the exclusion of numerous deserving companies, many of which had been recognized as a Top 10 company in the past. The companies that we selected this year are truly outstanding."

About Brightwell

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money. Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management while its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenn Pratt

Carabiner Communications (for Brightwell)

404.655.2273

jpratt@carabinercomms.com

SOURCE Brightwell

Related Links

http://www.brightwell.com

