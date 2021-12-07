Brightwell Partners with Azamara, Brings Financial Freedom and Flexibility to Crew Members Worldwide

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid, as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced a partnership that will bring Brightwell's easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card, and integrated global transfer services to more than 1,200 Azamara Cruise crew members.

An upmarket cruise line, Azamara joins other industry leading cruise brands that also partner with Brightwell to simplify payroll and give crew members greater control over their money. Seeking to enhance the crew member experience, Azamara selected Brightwell for its proven track record of successful, easy hands-on implementations, the ability to offer crew members the convenience of mobile and full-time fraud prevention and detection team. Azamara was also drawn to Brightwell's dedication to truly understanding crew member needs and reputation for using that knowledge to consistently drive product innovation.

"Azamara shares our vision for empowering crew members by giving them multiple options for managing, spending and sharing their income so that they feel more connected to and in control of their money while away from home," said John Markendorf, senior vice president of operations at Brightwell. "We are thrilled to partner with such a well-respected brand that has defined Destination Immersion, and together, improve the lives of crew members across its fleet."

Brightwell is trusted by more crews, in more countries, than any other remittance platform as the choice for global money transfer across the maritime industry and 190 countries worldwide.

"One of our top priorities as we've transitioned into a new company has been to leverage emerging technologies like fintech to find new opportunities to enable our guest and employee experience. Partnering with Brightwell to accelerate and protect our crew pay cards was identified as an opportunity. This is their income and their livelihood, and we've selected Brightwell as our vendor simply because Brightwell is the very best at what they do. They offer the best experience and functionality, and our crew love the simplicity and ease of use" said Doug Parks, chief administrative officer at Azamara.

About Azamara

Azamara® is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion®, with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures, allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, AzAmazing Evenings® – an exclusive, bespoke event designed specifically for Azamara guests to immerse themselves in their destination and more. Additional information can be found at www.azamara.com.

About Brightwell

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid, as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money. Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management and its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

