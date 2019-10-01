Brightwell Partners with Travelex, Modernizes and Simplifies Cash Management on Cruise Ships Worldwide

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell Payments , Inc., a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced a partnership with Travelex , a leading cross-border financial services and payments firm. Travelex will manage the cash distribution of numerous currencies to over 75 ATMs provided by Brightwell on cruise ships throughout the world.

Furthering Brightwell's vision to give migrant workers greater financial freedom, this partnership allows crew members to easily and securely access cash onboard. For the first time, Brightwell is also bringing cash access to passengers, offering its cruise clients the most advanced ATM technology and enhancing both the employee and passenger experience.

"By partnering with Travelex, we can offer another level of financial freedom to global migrant workers and at the same time, bring our cruise clients a new avenue for generating revenue and enhancing the passenger experience," said John Markendorf, Senior Vice President of Client Services at Brightwell. "Travelex has the furthest global reach for cash access around the world. With over 35 years of combined experience in the maritime industry, we are joining forces to drive real change in cash access and money management for migrant workers and travelers worldwide."

Brightwell's easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card, and integrated global transfer services, now combined with the most advanced ATMs and easy access to cash onboard, comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools. The suite brings cruise companies an all-in-one solution and the ability to generate revenue by marketing add-on services to passengers directly from Brightwell ATMs onboard. Most importantly, it gives crew members another way to access their money and the power of choice for managing their finances while working away from home.

"We're excited to partner with Brightwell and play a role in modernizing and simplifying cash access for migrant workers and cruise passengers around the world," said Nathan Best, Commercial Director at Travelex. "Brightwell's dedication to bringing choice and financial freedom to global migrant workers through technology innovation and education, while also adding value for cruise companies and their passengers, made this partnership a natural fit."

About Travelex

Headquartered in London, Travelex has a 140-year heritage in foreign currency, pioneering the travellers' cheques of the past and the digital payments of the future. With a presence in over 70 countries, and over 1,200 stores at both on-airport and off-airport locations around the world, Travelex has distilled its expertise and experience into a platform that reinvents physical and digital cross-border money movement globally to ensure its clients remain one step ahead of the competition. The platform provides financial institutions with a trusted, efficient and accurate international money transfer service, plus secure and reliable banknote delivery of both major and exotic currencies.

A market leading independent foreign exchange specialist, the business covers the entire value chain of the retail foreign exchange industry. Travelex Group is also active in the remittances and payments space enabling physical and digital cross-border money movement for consumers and financial institutions.

Travelex is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.

For more information, visit www.travelex.co.uk.

About Brightwell

Brightwell is an Atlanta-based financial technology company that provides financial services including cross-border remittance, P2P transfers and digital bank accounts, to hundreds of thousands of global workers from more than 140 countries. Brightwell's mobile-first platform and suite of financial tools simplify personal finances for communities that are traditionally underserved in the marketplace. Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people across the globe feel more connected to and in control of their money. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

The OceanPay Visa Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

The OceanPay Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorized and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

