Brightwood Capital Announces 2021 Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors, a leading private credit firm focused on providing capital to growing North American middle-market businesses, today announced its 2021 promotions including Russell Zomback to Chief Financial Officer, Mike Katz to Managing Director, Investments and Chris Malone to Director, Investments.

"I am delighted to recognize each of the outstanding members of our team," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Brightwood. "The leadership that Russell, Mike and Chris have brought to Brightwood, especially throughout 2020, has significantly enhanced our ability to serve as a value-added partner to both our investors and the businesses we finance, and help the firm start 2021 from a position of strength. We are looking forward to their continued growth and leadership contributions as the Brightwood expands."

Russell Zomback, promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Zomback, who previously held the title of Managing Director and Head of Finance, joined Brightwood in 2011. During his time at the firm, he has played a key role in driving Brightwood's growth from its launch into a $4 billion direct lending platform, and he has led and managed the finance function for all of Brightwood's funds. Prior to Brightwood, Mr. Zomback served as Executive Vice President of Finance at Golub Capital. Over 12 years at Golub, Russell oversaw three SBIC partnerships, a number of other investment partnerships, and supported the firm's expansion from $250 million to $4 billion in assets under management. Mr. Zomback holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from SUNY Binghamton.

Mikhail Katz, promoted to Managing Director

Mr. Katz has been a member of Brightwood's investment team, primarily focused on the healthcare services and franchising sectors, since he joined the firm in 2016. Prior to joining Brightwood, he spent ten years at Jefferies where he most recently served as a Senior Vice President leading the structuring and origination of asset-based loans, non-investment grade loans and high yield bridges for corporate and financial sponsor clients in the consumer products, retail and restaurant sectors. Mike earned his bachelor's degree from New York University's Stern Business School.

Chris Malone, Promoted to Director

As a member of the investment team at Brightwood, Mr. Malone focuses on sourcing, evaluating, executing and monitoring investments across the firm's mandate. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, he was a senior member of the investment team at Q Investments, a multi-strategy hedge fund focused on distressed and event-driven credit and equity investments. He brings previous private equity experience from RLJ Equity Partners and investment banking experience from William Blair and Credit Suisse. Mr. Malone earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in finance from Hampton University.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 40 employees manages approximately $4 billion on behalf of its investor base.

Contact

Prosek Partners

Anne Hart, Mariel Seidman-Gati

[email protected]; (646) 818-9019

[email protected]; (646) 818-9013

SOURCE Brightwood Capital Advisors