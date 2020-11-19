Brightwood Capital Announces Return of William W. Archer as Chief Credit Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors, a leading private credit firm, today announced the appointment of William W. Archer as Chief Credit Officer, a position he previously held from 2013 to 2015. In this role, he will oversee Brightwood's existing portfolio, as well as play an important role in the firm's analysis of new investments. Mr. Archer brings more than 40 years of credit experience to the team and will be based in New York.

"We are thrilled to have Bill rejoin the team at Brightwood at this pivotal and exciting time for the firm," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Brightwood. "Following our portfolio's strong performance through the turbulence of 2020, we are refocusing on growth and look forward to delivering further value to our investors, borrowers and other stakeholders, with the benefit of Bill's experience and deep credit expertise."

"It's been incredible to see the significant strides Sengal and the team have made over the last few years in building Brightwood into a leading direct lending platform that supports growing businesses in the U.S. middle market," said Mr. Archer. "I look forward to working with the talented professionals across the organization to continue to build on Brightwood's strong track record and momentum and further accelerate its expansion."

Mr. Archer brings more than four decades of investing experience across private equity, credit and capital markets, most recently having served as a consultant to the Canadian Public Pension Investment Board ("CPPIB"), where he has advised on the full spectrum of its non-investment grade debt investments. Mr. Archer has previously held senior leadership positions including Head of Leveraged Credit Risk for the Americas at Barclays Capital, Chief Debt Underwriter at Goldman Sachs, where he also served on the Firmwide Capital Committee and co-chaired the Capital Markets Committee, Co-Global Head, Non-Investment Grade Credit for Deutsche Bank and Chief Credit Officer at Bankers Trust Company. Mr. Archer holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a bachelor's degree from Rutgers College.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 40 employees manages approximately $4 billion on behalf of its investor base.

