Brightwood Capital Appoints Michael Novoseller to Senior Investment Role

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors, a leading private credit firm focused on providing capital to growing North American middle-market businesses, today announced that Michael Novoseller has rejoined the firm as a senior member of the investment team.

"Michael is an exceptionally valuable addition to our growing team," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Brightwood. "I had the pleasure of working with Michael as we were initially building Brightwood, and I am extremely excited to welcome him back to the firm. His wealth of experience and the high regard he is held in in our industry will be very accretive for us, and his breadth of capabilities and knowledge across all facets of private credit will be immensely beneficial. We are thrilled to have him on board as we seek to deploy capital into the range of compelling investment opportunities we see in the current market environment."

Mr. Novoseller is returning to Brightwood, after previously serving the firm as Managing Director from 2011 to 2015. He brings more than 23 years of experience in middle-market credit and equity investing, including sourcing, executing and managing investments, as well as building private markets investment management platforms. Most recently, Mr. Novoseller led the Private Investments business at ArrowMark Partners, a multi-asset class investment firm with over $22 billion in assets under management. Before initially joining Brightwood, he led the middle-market direct lending strategy for Stone Tower Capital, a credit-focused investment firm that had $26 billion of assets under management when it was acquired by Apollo Global Management. Mr. Novoseller started his career in middle-market lending at Indosuez Capital in 1998. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

The appointment of Mr. Novoseller is the latest strategic addition to the Brightwood team, following Bill Archer, a veteran credit underwriter, investor and risk manager, rejoining the firm as Chief Credit Officer in November 2020.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: healthcare services, business services, technology & telecommunications, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 40 employees manages approximately $4 billion on behalf of its investor base.

