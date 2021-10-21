Brightwood Capital Prices $321 Million Middle Market CLO

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors, a leading private credit firm, today announced it has priced Brightwood Capital MM CLO 2021-2, LLC, a $321M collateralized loan obligation arranged by Capital One Securities in support of the firm's financing strategy for its middle market loan activities.

The vehicle is backed by loans the firm has originated for Brightwood Capital Fund IV and Brightwood Capital Offshore Fund IV and will provide that fund with attractive, low-cost, non-recourse financing to enhance its ability to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

"We're pleased to see a continuation of strong investor interest in our financing as it becomes increasingly challenging to secure attractive yield in a low interest rate environment," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Brightwood. "We believe this transaction speaks to the accelerated growth trajectory of our CLO platform and investors' confidence in our ability to capitalize on an opportunistic market share "

"The robust growth in our CLO platform is a testament to the success and hard work of the entire Brightwood team, and we expect that as the middle market continues to grow, Brightwood's new issuance will continue to garner support from our new and existing investor base" said Arlene Shaw, Managing Director at Brightwood.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 45 employees manages approximately $4 billion on behalf of its investor base. As of October 21st, Brightwood had begun deploying capital from Brightwood Capital Fund V.

